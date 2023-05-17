CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 8.43 million CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $8.91 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. CTIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.56% off its 52-week high of $8.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.01, which suggests the last value was 54.99% up since then. When we look at CTI BioPharma Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.67 million.

Analysts gave the CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CTIC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Instantly CTIC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 84.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.96 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.25%, with the 5-day performance at 84.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is 102.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTIC’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.01% for it to hit the projected low.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CTI BioPharma Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.00% over the past 6 months, a 67.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CTI BioPharma Corp. will rise 67.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 129.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.02 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that CTI BioPharma Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $28.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.29 million and $12.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 903.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 130.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2023 estimates are for CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings to increase by 25.40%.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.50% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares while 83.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.13%. There are 83.29% institutions holding the CTI BioPharma Corp. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.13% of the shares, roughly 16.0 million CTIC shares worth $96.18 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.80% or 8.96 million shares worth $37.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.49 million shares estimated at $68.18 million under it, the former controlled 9.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $20.94 million.