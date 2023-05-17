Could Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 5.76 million Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s per share price at $78.32 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $98.36B. GILD’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.58% off its 52-week high of $89.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.17, which suggests the last value was 27.0% up since then. When we look at Gilead Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.40 million.

Analysts gave the Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended GILD as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.71.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Instantly GILD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 79.77 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is -6.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gilead Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.28% over the past 6 months, a -7.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gilead Sciences Inc. will rise 8.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.47 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Gilead Sciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $6.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.26 billion and $6.12 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.25% per year.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04. The 3.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares while 85.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.06%. There are 85.97% institutions holding the Gilead Sciences Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.15% of the shares, roughly 126.56 million GILD shares worth $10.5 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.06% or 112.97 million shares worth $9.37 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. With 38.12 million shares estimated at $3.27 billion under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 33.74 million shares worth around $2.8 billion.