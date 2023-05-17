Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $2.37 changed hands at -$0.23 or -8.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.26M. CRVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.14% off its 52-week high of $2.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 74.26% up since then. When we look at Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 495.65K.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Instantly CRVS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 83.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.80 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -8.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 178.82%, with the 5-day performance at 83.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) is 113.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 181.47% over the past 6 months, a 47.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 14.10%.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.98% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 45.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.81%. There are 45.91% institutions holding the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.91% of the shares, roughly 6.94 million CRVS shares worth $5.9 million.

Adams Street Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.03% or 3.28 million shares worth $2.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $0.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.3 million.