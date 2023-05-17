Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.95 changing hands around $1.13 or 7.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.12B. BSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.9% off its 52-week high of $20.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.81, which suggests the last value was 19.69% up since then. When we look at Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 555.27K.

Analysts gave the Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BSM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) trade information

Instantly BSM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.09 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 7.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is -4.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BSM’s forecast low is $16.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Black Stone Minerals L.P. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.63% over the past 6 months, a -17.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Black Stone Minerals L.P. earnings to increase by 162.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.60% per year.

BSM Dividends

Black Stone Minerals L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04. The 12.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.90. It is important to note, however, that the 12.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.57% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares while 14.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.77%. There are 14.35% institutions holding the Black Stone Minerals L.P. stock share, with William Marsh Rice University the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.70% of the shares, roughly 5.66 million BSM shares worth $88.86 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.19% or 4.6 million shares worth $72.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Spirit of America Energy Fund and First Trust Multi Asset Diversified Income Index Fund. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $7.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Multi Asset Diversified Income Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $4.72 million.