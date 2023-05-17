Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -1392.87% Loss

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.51 changed hands at -$0.5 or -2.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.19B. BILI’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.97% off its 52-week high of $30.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.23, which suggests the last value was 55.54% up since then. When we look at Bilibili Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 million.

Analysts gave the Bilibili Inc. (BILI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 49 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BILI as a Hold, 33 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bilibili Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.74 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.87%, with the 5-day performance at -1.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is -14.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $180.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BILI’s forecast low is $93.17 with $276.33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1392.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -403.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bilibili Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.71% over the past 6 months, a 42.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bilibili Inc. will rise 33.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $742.58 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Bilibili Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $829.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $702.25 million and $682.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Bilibili Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.20%.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 07 and June 12.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.23% of Bilibili Inc. shares while 23.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.82%. There are 23.05% institutions holding the Bilibili Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.78% of the shares, roughly 12.37 million BILI shares worth $290.73 million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 11.27 million shares worth $264.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Artisan Developing World Fund. With 4.32 million shares estimated at $83.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $76.69 million.