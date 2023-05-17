ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $19.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.56 million ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.17 changed hands at $0.36 or 4.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $434.48M. SPRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.12% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.98, which suggests the last value was 63.53% up since then. When we look at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPRY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Instantly SPRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.65 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 4.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.22%, with the 5-day performance at 35.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) is 36.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPRY’s forecast low is $14.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -71.36% for it to hit the projected low.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.17% over the past 6 months, a 17.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 67.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 495.70% up from the last financial year.

3 analysts are of the opinion that ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.91 million.

The 2023 estimates are for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 66.10%.

SPRY Dividends

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.43% of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 56.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.53%. There are 56.08% institutions holding the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.71% of the shares, roughly 11.08 million SPRY shares worth $94.49 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 8.74 million shares worth $56.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1.54 million shares estimated at $13.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $11.89 million.