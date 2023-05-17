Are SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ: SVRE) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 4.39 million SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.53 changing hands around $0.17 or 12.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.60M. SVRE’s current price is a discount, trading about -212.42% off its 52-week high of $4.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 39.22% up since then. When we look at SaverOne 2014 Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Analysts gave the SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SVRE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) trade information

Instantly SVRE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 12.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.69%, with the 5-day performance at -6.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) is 33.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SVRE’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -226.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -226.8% for it to hit the projected low.

SVRE Dividends

SaverOne 2014 Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.54% of SaverOne 2014 Ltd shares while 2.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.48%. There are 2.07% institutions holding the SaverOne 2014 Ltd stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 11208.0 SVRE shares worth $13001.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 1656.0 shares worth $1920.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.