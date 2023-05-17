An Overview of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.38 changed hands at -$0.48 or -2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.36B. BMBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.11% off its 52-week high of $39.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.88, which suggests the last value was 3.05% up since then. When we look at Bumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Analysts gave the Bumble Inc. (BMBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BMBL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bumble Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.82 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.21%, with the 5-day performance at -3.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is -6.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BMBL’s forecast low is $19.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bumble Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.68% over the past 6 months, a -34.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bumble Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $256.71 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Bumble Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $275.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $220.45 million and $237.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bumble Inc. earnings to decrease by -142.40%.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Bumble Inc. shares while 99.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.96%. There are 99.37% institutions holding the Bumble Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 31.39% of the shares, roughly 43.18 million BMBL shares worth $707.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 9.43 million shares worth $154.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund. With 3.51 million shares estimated at $57.4 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $48.06 million.