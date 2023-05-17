An Overview of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.3 million Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.34M. BBLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -4019.32% off its 52-week high of $36.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Babylon Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 380.03K.

Analysts gave the Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBLN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Babylon Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.44.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Instantly BBLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -87.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.1700 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.96%, with the 5-day performance at -87.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) is -88.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBLN’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1377.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1377.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Babylon Holdings Limited will rise 76.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $314.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Babylon Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $205.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $265.36 million and $288.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Babylon Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -156.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.70% per year.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders