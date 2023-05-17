Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AMPS Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.87 changed hands at -$0.37 or -7.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $750.03M. AMPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -202.26% off its 52-week high of $14.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.08, which suggests the last value was 16.22% up since then. When we look at Altus Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMPS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Altus Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Instantly AMPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.32 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -7.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.31%, with the 5-day performance at 7.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is -2.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMPS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -187.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -43.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altus Power Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.97% over the past 6 months, a -85.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altus Power Inc. will fall -87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 107.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 73.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.25 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Altus Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $53.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.76 million and $30.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Altus Power Inc. earnings to increase by 833.30%.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.20% of Altus Power Inc. shares while 43.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.72%. There are 43.54% institutions holding the Altus Power Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.07% of the shares, roughly 20.78 million AMPS shares worth $101.17 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.43% or 5.45 million shares worth $26.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $10.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $9.03 million.