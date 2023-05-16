ZION Stock Forecast 2023: Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Remains Strong With -105.51% Downside

In the last trading session, 6.3 million Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $24.33 changed hands at $1.9 or 8.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.64B. ZION’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.58% off its 52-week high of $59.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.26, which suggests the last value was 24.95% up since then. When we look at Zions Bancorporation National Association’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.24 million.

Analysts gave the Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended ZION as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

Instantly ZION was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.35 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 8.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is -18.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZION’s forecast low is $28.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zions Bancorporation National Association share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.84% over the past 6 months, a -10.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zions Bancorporation National Association will rise 2.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $797.78 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Zions Bancorporation National Association’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $792.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $765 million and $813.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Zions Bancorporation National Association earnings to decrease by -14.70%.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 19. The 6.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 6.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares while 86.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.65%. There are 86.22% institutions holding the Zions Bancorporation National Association stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.23% of the shares, roughly 21.08 million ZION shares worth $1.04 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.03% or 10.41 million shares worth $311.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.28 million shares estimated at $259.54 million under it, the former controlled 3.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.08% of the shares, roughly 4.57 million shares worth around $224.45 million.