WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Gain 21.20%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 7.13 million WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $2.63 changed hands at $0.46 or 21.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.48M. WKEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.71% off its 52-week high of $3.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 55.13% up since then. When we look at WISeKey International Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.21K.

Analysts gave the WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WKEY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WISeKey International Holding AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Instantly WKEY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.18 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 21.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.75%, with the 5-day performance at 15.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 4.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68850.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WKEY’s forecast low is $4.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -166.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -52.09% for it to hit the projected low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WISeKey International Holding AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 77.70% over the past 6 months, a 57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that WISeKey International Holding AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $6.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.00%. The 2023 estimates are for WISeKey International Holding AG earnings to increase by 57.60%.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of WISeKey International Holding AG shares while 4.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.19%. There are 4.19% institutions holding the WISeKey International Holding AG stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 49050.0 WKEY shares worth $87309.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 32327.0 shares worth $57542.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 695.0 shares estimated at $1751.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.