Will Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.73 changed hands at $0.45 or 13.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $131.33M. PYXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.52% off its 52-week high of $6.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 70.51% up since then. When we look at Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Analysts gave the Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PYXS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Instantly PYXS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.85 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 13.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 178.36%, with the 5-day performance at 24.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 7.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PYXS’s forecast low is $4.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -328.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pyxis Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 162.68% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pyxis Oncology Inc. will fall -8.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Pyxis Oncology Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.00%.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.29% of Pyxis Oncology Inc. shares while 53.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.95%. There are 53.33% institutions holding the Pyxis Oncology Inc. stock share, with Tang Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.07% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million PYXS shares worth $4.65 million.

Laurion Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.29% or 3.17 million shares worth $4.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $1.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.65 million.