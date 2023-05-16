Why To Invest In FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Stock?

In the last trading session, 8.89 million FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.41 changed hands at $0.18 or 8.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $969.09M. FCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.22% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 26.56% up since then. When we look at FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.19 million.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.44 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 8.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 8.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.93 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FuelCell Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.34% over the past 6 months, a 12.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.45 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that FuelCell Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $33.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.38 million and $43.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.20%. The 2023 estimates are for FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 07 and June 12.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders