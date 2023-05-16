Why Investors Should Stick to New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Stock in 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.93 million New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.28 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.19B. NYCB’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.2% off its 52-week high of $11.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.81, which suggests the last value was 43.48% up since then. When we look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.64 million.

Analysts gave the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NYCB as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.45 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.58%, with the 5-day performance at 2.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 13.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NYCB’s forecast low is $10.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.72% for it to hit the projected low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Community Bancorp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.23% over the past 6 months, a 1.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New York Community Bancorp Inc. will fall -11.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 105.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $763.35 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $771.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $359 million and $340.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 112.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 126.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.10%. The 2023 estimates are for New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings to increase by 5.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.30% per year.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 31. The 6.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 6.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares while 57.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.80%. There are 57.07% institutions holding the New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.57% of the shares, roughly 83.53 million NYCB shares worth $857.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.30% or 67.19 million shares worth $690.09 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 21.19 million shares estimated at $217.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 19.53 million shares worth around $200.63 million.