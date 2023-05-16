Why Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.1 million Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.10 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.97M. IONM’s current price is a discount, trading about -10172.73% off its 52-week high of $113.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 5.45% up since then. When we look at Assure Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 475.01K.

Analysts gave the Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IONM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Assure Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.49.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Instantly IONM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -50.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.9900 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.87%, with the 5-day performance at -50.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) is -71.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IONM’s forecast low is $8.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -990.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -627.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Assure Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -92.13% over the past 6 months, a 82.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Assure Holdings Corp. will rise 34.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 126.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Assure Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $5.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.7 million and $1.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 256.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Assure Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -752.20%.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.39% of Assure Holdings Corp. shares while 6.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.72%. There are 6.15% institutions holding the Assure Holdings Corp. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.20% of the shares, roughly 35250.0 IONM shares worth $0.18 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 17292.0 shares worth $90022.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6383.0 shares estimated at $36140.0 under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 1402.0 shares worth around $7298.0.