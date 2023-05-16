TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -100.91 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 2.67 million TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $10.95 changed hands at $0.93 or 9.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $404.82M. TPIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.77% off its 52-week high of $25.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.46, which suggests the last value was 22.74% up since then. When we look at TPI Composites Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TPIC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TPI Composites Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Instantly TPIC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.89 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 9.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.99%, with the 5-day performance at 20.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is -12.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TPIC’s forecast low is $9.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.81% for it to hit the projected low.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TPI Composites Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.52% over the past 6 months, a 43.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TPI Composites Inc. will fall -8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $405.39 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that TPI Composites Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $416.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $452.37 million and $472.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.40%. The 2023 estimates are for TPI Composites Inc. earnings to increase by 37.00%.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders