Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.18 million Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $2.43 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.51B. TLRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.76% off its 52-week high of $5.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.17, which suggests the last value was 10.7% up since then. When we look at Tilray Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.34 million.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.87 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.67%, with the 5-day performance at -12.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 2.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.92 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tilray Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.53% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tilray Brands Inc. will rise 94.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.27 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Tilray Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023 will be $160.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $153.32 million and $153.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Tilray Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 27.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.00% per year.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders