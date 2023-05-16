The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 4.71 million The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.23 changed hands at -$0.71 or -1.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $90.35B. SCHW’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.47% off its 52-week high of $86.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.00, which suggests the last value was 10.41% up since then. When we look at The Charles Schwab Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.68 million.

Analysts gave the The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SCHW as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Instantly SCHW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 51.79 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.67%, with the 5-day performance at 4.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is -4.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SCHW’s forecast low is $46.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.42% for it to hit the projected low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Charles Schwab Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.90% over the past 6 months, a -13.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Charles Schwab Corporation will fall -19.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.77 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that The Charles Schwab Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.09 billion and $5.41 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings to increase by 24.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.27% per year.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 17 and July 21. The 1.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.34% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 86.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.88%. There are 86.99% institutions holding the The Charles Schwab Corporation stock share, with Toronto Dominion Bank the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.77% of the shares, roughly 225.93 million SCHW shares worth $11.83 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 127.38 million shares worth $6.67 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 51.61 million shares estimated at $4.3 billion under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 46.92 million shares worth around $3.91 billion.