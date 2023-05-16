Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 2.76 million Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $7.29 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $765.38M. TDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.93% off its 52-week high of $18.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.73, which suggests the last value was 7.68% up since then. When we look at Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Instantly TDS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.69 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.51%, with the 5-day performance at -2.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is -33.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. will fall -86.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.29 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.35 billion and $1.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -106.10%.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07. The 10.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.74. It is important to note, however, that the 10.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.93% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares while 90.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.96%. There are 90.24% institutions holding the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.21% of the shares, roughly 17.04 million TDS shares worth $178.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.05% or 16.87 million shares worth $177.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.58 million shares estimated at $96.14 million under it, the former controlled 7.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $32.15 million.