Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 8.0 million Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at -$0.48 or -37.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.72M. TTCF’s last price was a discount, traded about -928.05% off its 52-week high of $8.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was -28.05% down since then. When we look at Tattooed Chef Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.93K.

Analysts gave the Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TTCF as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Instantly TTCF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -43.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -37.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.73%, with the 5-day performance at -43.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) is -46.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTCF’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -265.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -82.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tattooed Chef Inc. will fall -133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.45 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Tattooed Chef Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $67.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $52.34 million and $72.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Tattooed Chef Inc. earnings to decrease by -163.20%.

TTCF Dividends

Tattooed Chef Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 22 and May 28.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.34% of Tattooed Chef Inc. shares while 18.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.51%. There are 18.48% institutions holding the Tattooed Chef Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.57% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million TTCF shares worth $4.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.27% or 2.69 million shares worth $3.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.09 million shares estimated at $1.38 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $1.34 million.