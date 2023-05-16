Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 1.12% Incline

In the latest trading session, 3.66 million Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $86.62 changing hands around $0.96 or 1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $433.18B. TSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.28% off its 52-week high of $98.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.43, which suggests the last value was 31.39% up since then. When we look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.84 million.

Analysts gave the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TSM as a Hold, 30 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Instantly TSM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 86.50 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.28%, with the 5-day performance at 1.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is -1.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TSM’s forecast low is $85.00 with $126.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.32% over the past 6 months, a -18.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -18.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited earnings to increase by 70.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.50% per year.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 2.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.25. It is important to note, however, that the 2.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares while 17.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.09%. There are 17.09% institutions holding the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock share, with Macquarie Group Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.52% of the shares, roughly 78.77 million TSM shares worth $7.33 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 41.9 million shares worth $3.9 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 22.46 million shares estimated at $2.09 billion under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 10.55 million shares worth around $978.6 million.