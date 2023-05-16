T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.25 million T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.56M. TTOO’s last price was a discount, traded about -5455.56% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 3.7% up since then. When we look at T2 Biosystems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 782.48K.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

Instantly TTOO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2914 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.64%, with the 5-day performance at -4.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is -30.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTOO’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -85.19% for it to hit the projected low.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for T2 Biosystems Inc. will rise 76.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.33 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that T2 Biosystems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.23 million and $5.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -67.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -56.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.90%. The 2023 estimates are for T2 Biosystems Inc. earnings to increase by 21.10%.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares while 6.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.03%. There are 6.97% institutions holding the T2 Biosystems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million TTOO shares worth $0.25 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 86909.0 shares worth $39978.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 43087.0 shares worth around $61183.0.