Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.48% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $137.84 changed hands at $3.34 or 2.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.34B. SMCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.13% off its 52-week high of $143.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.01, which suggests the last value was 73.15% up since then. When we look at Super Micro Computer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 139.88 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 26.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Super Micro Computer Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.76% over the past 6 months, a 90.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Super Micro Computer Inc. will fall -7.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.79 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Super Micro Computer Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.64 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings to increase by 154.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.99% of Super Micro Computer Inc. shares while 82.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.55%. There are 82.27% institutions holding the Super Micro Computer Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.76% of the shares, roughly 5.37 million SMCI shares worth $572.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 5.08 million shares worth $417.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $140.47 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $112.26 million.