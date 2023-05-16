Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of OncoSec Medical Incorporated

In the latest trading session, 3.38 million OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.98. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.00 changing hands around $0.18 or 22.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.74M. ONCSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1968.0% off its 52-week high of $20.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 31.0% up since then. When we look at OncoSec Medical Incorporatedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Analysts gave the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONCS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OncoSec Medical Incorporatedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

Instantly ONCS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 22.31% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.44%, with the 5-day performance at 22.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is -4.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ONCSâ€™s forecast low is $110.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -10900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.40%. The 2023 estimates are for OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings to increase by 36.70%.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 11.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.01% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares while 5.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.10%. There are 5.83% institutions holding the OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.56% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million ONCS shares worth $0.27 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 25187.0 shares worth $42314.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 7517.0 shares estimated at $8118.0 under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1003.0 shares worth around $1083.0.