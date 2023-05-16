Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.06. With the company’s per share price at $2.48 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $303.33M. KPTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -175.81% off its 52-week high of $6.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 4.84% up since then. When we look at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Analysts gave the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended KPTI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Instantly KPTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.79 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is -42.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KPTI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -303.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -101.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.79% over the past 6 months, a 38.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.40%.

KPTI Dividends

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.02% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares while 90.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.01%. There are 90.24% institutions holding the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Avidity Partners Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 9.63 million KPTI shares worth $32.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.96% or 9.07 million shares worth $35.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.91 million shares estimated at $17.85 million under it, the former controlled 5.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $7.42 million.