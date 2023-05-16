Stock Performance And Forecast For Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

In the latest trading session, 45.07 million Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.91. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $101.90 changing hands around $4.5 or 4.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $159.88B. AMDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -7.53% off its 52-week high of $109.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.57, which suggests the last value was 46.45% up since then. When we look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 80.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.75 million.

Analysts gave the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended AMD as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.57.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 102.36 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 4.62% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.33%, with the 5-day performance at 7.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 13.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 40.80% over the past 6 months, a -19.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will fall -45.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.31 billion. 27 analysts are of the opinion that Advanced Micro Devices Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $5.83 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.55 billion and $5.62 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.61% per year.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares while 73.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.58%. There are 73.25% institutions holding the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 137.69 million AMD shares worth $13.49 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.54% or 121.48 million shares worth $11.91 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 49.02 million shares estimated at $3.17 billion under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 37.27 million shares worth around $2.41 billion.