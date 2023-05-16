Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -20.0% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $258.56M. SPPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.6% off its 52-week high of $1.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 75.2% up since then. When we look at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SPPI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Instantly SPPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 239.21%, with the 5-day performance at 13.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 79.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPPI’s forecast low is $1.14 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 170.39% over the past 6 months, a 65.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 76.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 592.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.56 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $19.52 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 58.30%.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.67% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 22.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.13%. There are 22.70% institutions holding the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.28% of the shares, roughly 17.0 million SPPI shares worth $6.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.09% or 8.4 million shares worth $3.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.35 million shares estimated at $1.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million shares worth around $0.84 million.