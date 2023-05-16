SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 3.05 million SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.71. With the company’s per share price at $1.69 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $424.60M. SNDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.57% off its 52-week high of $4.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.29, which suggests the last value was 23.67% up since then. When we look at SNDL Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Analysts gave the SNDL Inc. (SNDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNDL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SNDL Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.14%, with the 5-day performance at -2.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 11.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7 days.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,138.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $175.98 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SNDL Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $169.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.04 million and $13.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 932.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,186.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.20%. The 2023 estimates are for SNDL Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.50%.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 14.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of SNDL Inc. shares while 5.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.79%. There are 5.77% institutions holding the SNDL Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.07% of the shares, roughly 7.22 million SNDL shares worth $11.55 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.08% or 2.54 million shares worth $4.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 12.49 million shares estimated at $26.1 million under it, the former controlled 5.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $1.73 million.