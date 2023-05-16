Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 4.13 million Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.49 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $80.77B. SHOP’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.59% off its 52-week high of $65.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.63, which suggests the last value was 61.57% up since then. When we look at Shopify Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.75 million.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 65.54 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 77.15%, with the 5-day performance at -3.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is 26.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shopify Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 55.91% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shopify Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 550.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 35 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.62 billion. 34 analysts are of the opinion that Shopify Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.32%. The 2023 estimates are for Shopify Inc. earnings to decrease by -219.40%.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 31.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Shopify Inc. shares while 66.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.28%. There are 66.15% institutions holding the Shopify Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 71.12 million SHOP shares worth $4.36 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.00% or 66.88 million shares worth $4.1 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 43.99 million shares estimated at $2.7 billion under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 18.05 million shares worth around $1.11 billion.