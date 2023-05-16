SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.04 or -8.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.31M. SHFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -8135.14% off its 52-week high of $30.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was -10.81% down since then. When we look at SHF Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 635.43K.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

Instantly SHFS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -24.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6371 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -8.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.88%, with the 5-day performance at -24.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) is -20.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.2 days.

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.82% of SHF Holdings Inc. shares while 14.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.56%. There are 14.68% institutions holding the SHF Holdings Inc. stock share, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.69% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million SHFS shares worth $2.69 million.

Ayrton Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.87% or 1.18 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 14145.0 shares estimated at $10184.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.