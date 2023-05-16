Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.65 changed hands at $1.24 or 22.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $957.07M. SCLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.14% off its 52-week high of $16.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 56.84% up since then. When we look at Scilex Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 637.60K.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Instantly SCLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.15 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 22.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.67%, with the 5-day performance at 29.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is -50.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Scilex Holding Company earnings to increase by 73.60%.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.00% of Scilex Holding Company shares while 5.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.26%. There are 5.28% institutions holding the Scilex Holding Company stock share, with Rafferty Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million SCLX shares worth $5.23 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 0.4 million shares worth $3.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Sh. With 5.95 million shares estimated at $51.47 million under it, the former controlled 4.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Sh held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $5.09 million.