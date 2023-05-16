Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 2.06 million Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.34 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $228.00M. SGMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -379.1% off its 52-week high of $6.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 11.94% up since then. When we look at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SGMO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Instantly SGMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.32%, with the 5-day performance at 5.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is -18.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGMO’s forecast low is $1.50 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1094.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.42% over the past 6 months, a 38.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. will fall -17.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.18 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $19.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.38 million and $26.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.00%.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders