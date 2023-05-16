Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 17.66 million Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.29. With the company’s per share price at $11.08 changed hands at $0.47 or 4.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.94B. RIOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.23% off its 52-week high of $14.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.25, which suggests the last value was 70.67% up since then. When we look at Riot Platforms Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.62 million.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Instantly RIOT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.90 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 4.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 226.84%, with the 5-day performance at 5.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is -17.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Riot Platforms Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 104.43% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Riot Platforms Inc. will rise 94.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.95 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Riot Platforms Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $98.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.95 million and $57.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 72.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Riot Platforms Inc. earnings to increase by 84.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.49% of Riot Platforms Inc. shares while 38.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.47%. There are 38.36% institutions holding the Riot Platforms Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 15.22 million RIOT shares worth $51.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 11.41 million shares worth $38.67 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.58 million shares estimated at $15.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $13.15 million.