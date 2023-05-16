Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Disappoints Wall Street With 24.63% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 7.28 million Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.20 changing hands around $0.83 or 24.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.70M. PHIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -192.14% off its 52-week high of $12.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.11, which suggests the last value was 25.95% up since then. When we look at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.05K.

Analysts gave the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PHIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Instantly PHIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.87 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 24.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.91%, with the 5-day performance at 1.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) is -30.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PHIO’s forecast low is $72.00 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1614.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.11% over the past 6 months, a 265.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings to increase by 18.70%.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.19% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares while 3.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.22%. There are 3.19% institutions holding the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock share, with Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 14233.0 PHIO shares worth $79989.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 13900.0 shares worth $62049.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 12878.0 shares estimated at $57487.0 under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 5511.0 shares worth around $30200.0.