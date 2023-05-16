Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $3.18 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $387.64M. ORGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.03% off its 52-week high of $6.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.79, which suggests the last value was 43.71% up since then. When we look at Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Analysts gave the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ORGO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Instantly ORGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 47.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.26 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.22%, with the 5-day performance at 47.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 53.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORGO’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -245.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -245.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.41% per year.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.70% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares while 43.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.57%. There are 43.38% institutions holding the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock share, with Soleus Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.61% of the shares, roughly 7.36 million ORGO shares worth $19.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 4.82 million shares worth $12.97 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.39 million shares estimated at $13.19 million under it, the former controlled 4.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $5.07 million.