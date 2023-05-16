OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.84 million OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $1.72 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.38B. OPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.79% off its 52-week high of $3.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 41.86% up since then. When we look at OPKO Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.60%, with the 5-day performance at -7.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is 10.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.13 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OPKO Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.50% over the past 6 months, a 19.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OPKO Health Inc. will rise 21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $171.97 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that OPKO Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $182.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $309.89 million and $183.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.50%. The 2023 estimates are for OPKO Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -882.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.08% of OPKO Health Inc. shares while 24.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.97%. There are 24.25% institutions holding the OPKO Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 41.12 million OPK shares worth $51.4 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.59% or 35.48 million shares worth $44.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 12.73 million shares estimated at $15.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 10.95 million shares worth around $13.69 million.