Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 8.64% Incline

In the last trading session, 6.57 million Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at $0.05 or 8.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $172.21M. OCGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -326.03% off its 52-week high of $3.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 9.59% up since then. When we look at Ocugen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.34 million.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7690 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 8.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.54%, with the 5-day performance at 2.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is -8.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCGN’s forecast low is $2.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -995.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -242.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ocugen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.08% over the past 6 months, a 21.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ocugen Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Ocugen Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.70%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 07.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.74% of Ocugen Inc. shares while 40.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.95%. There are 40.24% institutions holding the Ocugen Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.30% of the shares, roughly 30.12 million OCGN shares worth $39.16 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 15.11 million shares worth $12.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 20.97 million shares estimated at $20.89 million under it, the former controlled 9.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 6.5 million shares worth around $8.46 million.