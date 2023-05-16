Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 62.21 million Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.11 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.08B. NU’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.65% off its 52-week high of $6.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 46.64% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.29 million.

Analysts gave the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NU as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.88 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.25%, with the 5-day performance at 5.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 34.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 98.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NU’s forecast low is $3.00 with $12.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nu Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.73% over the past 6 months, a 250.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.53 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Nu Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $877.27 million and $1.16 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -117.80%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares while 66.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.50%. There are 66.75% institutions holding the Nu Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.08% of the shares, roughly 435.29 million NU shares worth $1.77 billion.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.53% or 415.54 million shares worth $1.69 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 49.83 million shares estimated at $231.71 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 46.98 million shares worth around $223.64 million.