Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch NXT Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $40.32 changed hands at $0.93 or 2.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.23B. NXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.15% off its 52-week high of $40.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.24, which suggests the last value was 29.96% up since then. When we look at Nextracker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Analysts gave the Nextracker Inc. (NXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NXT as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nextracker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Instantly NXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.50 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.37%, with the 5-day performance at 25.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is 15.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.2 days.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nextracker Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $474.52 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Nextracker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $522.58 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Nextracker Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 64.80% per year.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Nextracker Inc. shares while 57.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.21%. There are 57.21% institutions holding the Nextracker Inc. stock share, with BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.00% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million NXT shares worth $49.88 million.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.57% or 1.18 million shares worth $42.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $21.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $11.65 million.