NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 5.21 million NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.17 changed hands at $14.33 or 111.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. NGMS’s last price was a premium, traded about 30.22% off its 52-week high of $18.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.85, which suggests the last value was 60.07% up since then. When we look at NeoGames S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.27K.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) trade information

Instantly NGMS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 106.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.50 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 111.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 122.89%, with the 5-day performance at 106.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) is 82.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NeoGames S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.77% over the past 6 months, a 129.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NeoGames S.A. will rise 133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.39 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that NeoGames S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $60.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.42 million and $21.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 169.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 185.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.10%. The 2023 estimates are for NeoGames S.A. earnings to decrease by -465.50%.

NGMS Dividends

NeoGames S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.85% of NeoGames S.A. shares while 38.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 174.02%. There are 38.55% institutions holding the NeoGames S.A. stock share, with Sunriver Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.39% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million NGMS shares worth $49.98 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.97% or 1.7 million shares worth $46.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.67 million shares estimated at $18.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $15.98 million.