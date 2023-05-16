Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.64 changed hands at $0.39 or 6.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06B. NVTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.75% off its 52-week high of $8.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.11, which suggests the last value was 53.16% up since then. When we look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NVTS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.82 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 6.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.17%, with the 5-day performance at 2.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is -2.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVTS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.91% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 95.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.3 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $15.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.74 million and $8.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 82.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 139.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders