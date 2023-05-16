MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $4.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 3.57 million MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.16. With the company’s per share price at $2.83 changed hands at $0.3 or 11.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $466.67M. MVIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.6% off its 52-week high of $5.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the last value was 35.69% up since then. When we look at MicroVision Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MVIS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MicroVision Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Instantly MVIS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.85 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 11.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.43%, with the 5-day performance at 21.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 29.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 23.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MVIS’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -41.34% for it to hit the projected low.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MicroVision Inc. will fall -37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,707.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MicroVision Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $314k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 218.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.80%. The 2023 estimates are for MicroVision Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of MicroVision Inc. shares while 31.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.45%. There are 31.16% institutions holding the MicroVision Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.52% of the shares, roughly 13.28 million MVIS shares worth $35.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.84% or 10.31 million shares worth $24.23 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.84 million shares estimated at $11.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 3.72 million shares worth around $9.52 million.