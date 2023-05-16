Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 6.81 million Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.38 changed hands at -$0.26 or -0.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $71.54B. MU’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.13% off its 52-week high of $75.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.43, which suggests the last value was 24.77% up since then. When we look at Micron Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.70 million.

Analysts gave the Micron Technology Inc. (MU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended MU as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.55.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 65.22 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.81%, with the 5-day performance at 5.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 2.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MU’s forecast low is $45.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Micron Technology Inc. will fall -159.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -171.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.69 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Micron Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023 will be $4.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.64 billion and $6.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -57.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -39.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Micron Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 50.70%.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 28 and July 03. The 0.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Micron Technology Inc. shares while 84.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.44%. There are 84.20% institutions holding the Micron Technology Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 92.94 million MU shares worth $5.61 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.84% or 85.54 million shares worth $5.16 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 33.04 million shares estimated at $1.65 billion under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 25.13 million shares worth around $1.26 billion.