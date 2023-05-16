Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 9.2 million Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.64 changed hands at $0.12 or 7.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.06B. LU’s last price was a discount, traded about -329.88% off its 52-week high of $7.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 23.17% up since then. When we look at Lufax Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.52 million.

Analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended LU as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 7.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.46%, with the 5-day performance at -4.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is -19.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lufax Holding Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.20% over the past 6 months, a -41.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lufax Holding Ltd will fall -88.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -83.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.82 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lufax Holding Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.73 billion and $2.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Lufax Holding Ltd earnings to decrease by -38.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.10% per year.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 23 and May 29. The 6.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 6.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.24% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares while 19.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.03%. There are 19.18% institutions holding the Lufax Holding Ltd stock share, with Farallon Capital Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.68% of the shares, roughly 38.44 million LU shares worth $74.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.52% or 34.83 million shares worth $67.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 31.03 million shares estimated at $60.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 9.54 million shares worth around $29.09 million.