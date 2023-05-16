Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch LWLG Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s per share price at $4.60 changed hands at $0.65 or 16.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $571.55M. LWLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.22% off its 52-week high of $12.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.88, which suggests the last value was 15.65% up since then. When we look at Lightwave Logic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.58K.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Instantly LWLG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.90 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 16.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.73%, with the 5-day performance at -2.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is -4.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 42.67 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.71, meaning bulls need a downside of -69.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LWLG’s forecast low is $2.71 with $2.71 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 41.09% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Lightwave Logic Inc. earnings to increase by 13.00%.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.38% of Lightwave Logic Inc. shares while 23.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.62%. There are 23.30% institutions holding the Lightwave Logic Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.71% of the shares, roughly 7.23 million LWLG shares worth $31.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.10% or 6.58 million shares worth $28.36 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.3 million shares estimated at $14.22 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $14.58 million.