Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST)

In the last trading session, 1.24 million QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $7.49 changed hands at $0.29 or 4.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $401.46M. QNST’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.72% off its 52-week high of $18.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.79, which suggests the last value was 9.35% up since then. When we look at QuinStreet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 464.19K.

Analysts gave the QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended QNST as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QuinStreet Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) trade information

Instantly QNST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.78 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 4.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.80%, with the 5-day performance at 1.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is -43.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QNST’s forecast low is $10.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -167.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.51% for it to hit the projected low.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuinStreet Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.41% over the past 6 months, a -51.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuinStreet Inc. will fall -150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $128.14 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that QuinStreet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $140.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $146.5 million and $137.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.40%. The 2023 estimates are for QuinStreet Inc. earnings to decrease by -122.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

QNST Dividends

QuinStreet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.88% of QuinStreet Inc. shares while 92.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.91%. There are 92.18% institutions holding the QuinStreet Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.50% of the shares, roughly 8.39 million QNST shares worth $133.12 million.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.09% or 3.84 million shares worth $55.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. With 3.8 million shares estimated at $64.55 million under it, the former controlled 7.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $30.4 million.