Let’s Jump Into The Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.16 million Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $3.59 changed hands at -$1.47 or -29.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $161.77M. LRMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.81% off its 52-week high of $6.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 57.38% up since then. When we look at Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.41K.

Analysts gave the Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LRMR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information

Instantly LRMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.52 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -29.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.08%, with the 5-day performance at -25.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) is -20.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LRMR’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -317.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -94.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Larimar Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.94% over the past 6 months, a 21.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. will rise 49.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 53.50%.

LRMR Dividends

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. shares while 90.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.62%. There are 90.14% institutions holding the Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 39.15% of the shares, roughly 16.94 million LRMR shares worth $69.97 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.61% or 2.86 million shares worth $11.81 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $3.52 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.72 million.