Let’s Dive Into The JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 4.03 million JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.80 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.12B. JD’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.66% off its 52-week high of $68.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.17, which suggests the last value was 12.25% up since then. When we look at JD.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.64 million.

Analysts gave the JD.com Inc. (JD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 52 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended JD as a Hold, 36 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JD.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.69.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.11 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.66%, with the 5-day performance at 6.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is -0.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $405.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JD’s forecast low is $185.85 with $673.16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1680.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -391.67% for it to hit the projected low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JD.com Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.75% over the past 6 months, a 7.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JD.com Inc. will rise 23.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.19 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that JD.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $37.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.18 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 139.90%. The 2023 estimates are for JD.com Inc. earnings to increase by 384.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.08% per year.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 17. The 1.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 1.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.05% of JD.com Inc. shares while 17.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.45%. There are 17.33% institutions holding the JD.com Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.76% of the shares, roughly 24.08 million JD shares worth $1.06 billion.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 20.24 million shares worth $888.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco Global Fund. With 10.26 million shares estimated at $576.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 6.6 million shares worth around $392.69 million.