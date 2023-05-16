Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Stock Forecast For 2023: $3.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s per share price at $2.86 changed hands at $0.15 or 5.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $285.65M. JMIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -252.45% off its 52-week high of $10.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 10.84% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JMIA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.09 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 5.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.90%, with the 5-day performance at -1.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -3.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JMIA’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jumia Technologies AG will fall -157.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Jumia Technologies AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $57.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.59 million and $57.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Jumia Technologies AG earnings to decrease by -4.80%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares while 20.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.49%. There are 20.49% institutions holding the Jumia Technologies AG stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.38% of the shares, roughly 9.37 million JMIA shares worth $30.83 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 1.86 million shares worth $5.97 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $30.8 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $1.53 million.